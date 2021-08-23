Smart Money Group LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

