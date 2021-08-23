Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $101,000.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

