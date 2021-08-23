SmartKey Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $1.06 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.26 or 0.00826675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

