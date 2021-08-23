Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $6.28 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00012689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $71,618.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

