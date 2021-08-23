Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNPO opened at $19.15 on Monday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

