Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

SNPO opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

