Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.74.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,958. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

