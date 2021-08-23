Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$310.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.24.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,346. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.93. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 209.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $464,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

