SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004534 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.