SnowSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,249.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00028630 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $4.74 million and $357,249.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00130505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.62 or 0.99793830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.82 or 0.00998669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.85 or 0.06802855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,667 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.