Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SRNGU opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

