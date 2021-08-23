Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.87

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 25977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 144,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

