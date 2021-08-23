Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 9,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 139,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $4,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.