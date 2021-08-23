Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Trading Down 0.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 22,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 142,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.