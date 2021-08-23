Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.18

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

