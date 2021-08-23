SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $76,205.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00129931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.14 or 1.00031367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.01018336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.34 or 0.06750021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

