Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

