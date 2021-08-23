Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,276 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 963,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

