SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. 6,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

