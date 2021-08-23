SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 605,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,609. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.