SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 991,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.