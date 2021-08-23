SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,491 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $987,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

