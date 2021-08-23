SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,844. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.