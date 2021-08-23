SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. 36,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.