Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80,365.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

