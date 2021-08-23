Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.55

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

