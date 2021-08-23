Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and $4.73 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006253 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

