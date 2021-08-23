Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$140.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.81.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.08. 1,663,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,428. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.