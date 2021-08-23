Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 2.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.77. 19,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 835,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

