Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Up 1.7%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.53. 343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQNXF. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

