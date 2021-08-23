STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.83. 14,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

