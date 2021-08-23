Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $42.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00064954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00130900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00159455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,975.99 or 1.00151517 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,185,970 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.