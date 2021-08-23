Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 3.8%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 2,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

