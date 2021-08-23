Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Tops $1,205.39

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,205.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00021926 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001645 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

