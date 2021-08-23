Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK) Trading Up 2.9%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,043,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,843,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Star Peak Energy Transition by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Star Peak Energy Transition by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

