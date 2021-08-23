Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,102. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.