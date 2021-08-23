Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) were up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

