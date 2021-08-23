STASIS EURO Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and $4.59 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

