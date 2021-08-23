Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

