Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $212,985,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

