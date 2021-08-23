Stephens Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

