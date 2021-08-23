stETH (Lido) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,372.22 or 0.06846458 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $3.30 billion and $196.96 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00160740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.87 or 0.99934885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01005275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00657714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 978,475 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

