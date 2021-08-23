Stevanato Group Spa Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE STVN opened at $24.69 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

