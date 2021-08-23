Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $393.17

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.17 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 59097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on STCK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a market cap of £782 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.94.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

