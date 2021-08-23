Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.
Stockland Company Profile
