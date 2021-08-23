Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

