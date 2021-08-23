StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

