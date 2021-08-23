STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 145.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.