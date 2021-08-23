STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 5.9% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $36,337.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,109.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.75 or 0.06715113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.70 or 0.01365736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00375129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00136660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00636510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00340935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00337786 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

