Streamr Reaches Market Cap of $133.20 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $133.20 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 871,969,562 coins and its circulating supply is 777,291,388 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

