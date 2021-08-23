Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $197.06 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $66.47 or 0.00134401 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $197.06 million and approximately $136.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00133976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.63 or 1.00082847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01023414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.94 or 0.06752858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,964,516 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.